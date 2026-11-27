During his visit to China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sampled several traditional dishes, including braised pork trotters and pig ears. His culinary preferences have once again drawn attention to possible health issues, though there is no concrete evidence to support such speculation.

These dishes are among the Russian dictator’s favorites during his trips to China. Ou Gozin, the executive chef of Chinese cuisine at the Conrad Shenzhen hotel, spoke about Putin’s culinary preferences.

According to the chef, the Russian dictator loves Cantonese cuisine and has repeatedly ordered the same dishes—two or three times each. Among them were braised pork trotters, pork ears, steamed crab with a meat patty in pink vinegar sauce, and yellow croaker from eastern Fujian, baked with fresh ginger powder.

“Putin ordered certain dishes several times—two or three times each. He even took some of the food with him on his return flight home. His staff also told us that he really enjoys Chaozhou and Cantonese cuisine,” the chef noted.

The article also highlighted the nutritional value of these foods. In particular, braised pork trotters contain collagen, protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. It is traditionally believed that such foods can support joint and muscle health. Pig ears are also a source of protein and collagen, which are associated with maintaining skin health and slowing the aging process.

At the same time, the Russian leader’s health continues to draw attention. Putin has repeatedly tried to demonstrate his physical fitness, particularly while hunting and horseback riding, which were shown in propaganda materials. However, in recent photographs from a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports in Moscow, he appeared exhausted and was holding one hand near his neck and ear in an unusual manner.

In addition, earlier this year during a presidential address, Putin had a coughing fit and gestured toward his neck. A video of this moment, posted on Telegram, was soon removed from the Kremlin’s channel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump also mentioned the food served during the summit. He told reporters that he enjoyed the Chinese food, even though he didn’t even know exactly what dishes he had tasted.

“I love all Chinese food. President Xi treated me to some wonderful Chinese food, and I didn’t even know what it was. But it was very tasty,” Trump said.

Source: Daily Star

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