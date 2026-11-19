For the first time since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin appeared in a group photo with the leaders of countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia. The photo in question is a group shot of participants at the APEC summit, which took place in Shenzhen, China.

In the photo, Putin is standing in the front row to the right of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On the other side of the Chinese leader stands U.S. President Donald Trump.

Also present in the group photo are the leaders of Canada and Australia—countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine.

As The New York Times notes, this is the first time since the start of the war that Putin has been in the center of a group photo with leaders of countries that have for years condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sought to isolate Russia internationally.

Their appearance in the photo drew criticism back home from the prime ministers of Australia and Canada. In particular, Anthony Albanese and Mark Carney were criticized for posing for a group photo with the Russian leader.

Both prime ministers explained their participation in the group photo as a sign of respect for China as the host country of the APEC summit.

This was reported by The New York Times.

As a reminder, during a group photo session in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attempted to stand next to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the Chinese leader gestured for Putin to move on and eventually placed him behind his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

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