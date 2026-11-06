Putin seized the Russian assets of the Japanese tobacco giant Japan Tobacco International

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has placed the assets of Japan Tobacco International (JTI), one of the world’s largest cigarette manufacturers, under state control. This involves four facilities that employ about 4,000 people. The company controls approximately 40% of the Russian cigarette market.

According to Putin’s decree dated November 5, JTI’s stakes in the four Russian facilities were transferred to the management of the local company JSC “Industrial Assets.”

JTI’s factories in St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, and the Lipetsk and Leningrad regions have come under Russian control.

The Kremlin did not explain the reasons for this decision in the decree. At the same time, this is yet another instance of foreign business assets being transferred to Russian control—assets that continued to operate in Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The decree applies to four enterprises of the Japanese company:

JTI Donskoy Tabak — Rostov-on-Don;

“Petro” — Saint Petersburg;

JTI Yelets — Lipetsk Oblast;

Kres Neva — Leningrad Oblast.

JTI’s Russian operations account for about 40% of the local cigarette market. Approximately 4,000 people work at the company’s plants and offices.

In Russia, the company manufactures products under the international brands Winston, Glamour, Camel, LD, and Sobranie, as well as the local brands “Petro I,” “Russian Style,” and “Donskoy Tabak.”

Japan Tobacco International has been operating in the Russian market since 1999. In 2018, the company acquired the local manufacturer “Donskoy Tabak” and became the largest cigarette manufacturer in the country.

According to the company’s profile, over the past 20 years, Japan Tobacco Group has invested approximately $4.6 billion in its Russian business.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, JTI did not withdraw from the Russian market but suspended new investments in production and marketing.

JTI stated that it is aware of Vladimir Putin’s decree and is assessing the situation and possible next steps. Among the company’s priorities, it cited protecting the interests of stakeholders, first and foremost its employees.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has already lodged a protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and demanded that the decision be revoked.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized that Tokyo has consistently called on Moscow not to infringe upon the interests of Japanese citizens and companies.

The transfer of JTI’s assets took place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Russia and Japan. In particular, Russian security services recently detained Japanese journalist Yuki Imai on suspicion of espionage. The Japanese side has rejected these allegations.

The case involving Japan Tobacco International is yet another example of foreign business assets being transferred to the Russian side.

The Kremlin continues to establish external control over the assets of foreign companies that have remained active in the Russian market since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Euronews.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets” to “temporary administration.” 100% of the shares in four Russian enterprises belonging to the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI), specifically “Petro,” “Kres Neva,” “J.T.I. Donskoy Tabak,” and “J.T.I. Yelets.”

The Altai-based company “Bochkari,” owned by Vadim Smagin, a deputy in the Altai Krai Legislative Assembly from the “United Russia” party, has appealed to Vladimir Putin to transfer the companies JSC “Multon” and LLC “Multon Partners” to its temporary management.

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