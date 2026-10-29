Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to relocate some of its industrial enterprises to African countries. According to him, such cooperation is in Moscow’s interests, particularly given the numerous sanctions against the Russian economy and businesses.

“This is entirely in Russia’s interests, especially given today’s circumstances, when numerous sanctions are being imposed on the Russian economy and Russian companies,” he said.

He noted that Russian companies have significant investment potential, and there are ample opportunities for developing cooperation with African nations.

At the same time, Putin emphasized that investments must be “reliable and secure” so that enterprises can operate “regardless of the foreign policy situation.”

Putin’s statement was in response to a speech by Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye. He emphasized that African countries are seeking to move away from a model in which they export raw materials and import finished goods in return.

“Africa will not be content to export raw materials and import finished goods,” Ndayishimiye stated.

He also stressed the need to develop domestic production capacity, modernize agriculture, strengthen energy infrastructure and logistics routes, and increase investment in research and technology.

“We must develop our own industrial potential, modernize our agriculture, strengthen our energy infrastructure and logistics routes, and invest more in research and technology development,” said the President of Burundi.

According to him, Africa must become “a true market for production and sales, rather than remaining a consumer market.”

The day before, Putin stated that Russia had allegedly achieved “impressive results” in the development of high technologies and was ready to share its expertise with African partners.

“Our competitors have to catch up with us in certain areas and copy our developments,” Putin said during a speech before 22 African leaders, including those from Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Mali.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov had also previously announced that Russian businesses are ready to set up production in African countries as part of industrial cooperation.

“The main message we are bringing to Africa is: let’s work together to ensure sovereign development,” Reshetnikov said.

He proposed cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and the field of IT solutions. For his part, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov expressed readiness to develop the automotive industry together with African nations, increase the supply of vehicles and spare parts, and open service centers.

The Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom proposed that African countries build floating nuclear power plants along their coastlines.

“As a first step, a source such as a floating nuclear power unit could be a good entry point to simultaneously address their own challenges and join the nuclear club,” said a representative of the corporation.

Meanwhile, the Russian company “Novatek,” the largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Russian Federation, has offered African nations its own LNG production technology, which has been tested in Arctic projects.

Aluminum producer Rusal signed a memorandum with Ghana to establish a joint venture for the extraction and processing of bauxite—the raw material used in aluminum production.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilov stated that Russia is ready to conduct geological exploration in Africa and extract gas if suitable deposits are discovered.

In addition, Moscow is offering to modernize hydroelectric power plants and to build solar and thermal power plants.

The “Russia–Africa” summit is taking place in Moscow on September 28–29. According to the data provided, representatives from 48 of the 54 African countries are participating in the event.

The Russian side is promoting cooperation with African nations in industry, energy, technology, and the extractive sector. Putin links the possible relocation of production facilities to the sanctions pressure on Russia, while African leaders emphasize the need to develop their own industries and process raw materials within the continent.

Putin made these remarks at the “Russia–Africa” forum.

In addition, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed that African airlines begin flights to Russia, stating that this would contribute to the development of the tourism industry.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of African leaders in Moscow to deepen ties with countries on the continent and strengthen Russia’s influence. Africa’s importance to Moscow has grown since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

As a reminder, Russia has stepped up its search for mercenaries in African countries, particularly in Zimbabwe and Burundi. According to Bloomberg, citing a presentation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Moscow is attempting to recruit people from countries with weak democratic institutions and limited press freedom.

Citizens of African countries who fought on Russia’s side and were taken prisoner by Ukraine appealed to participants at the “Russia–Africa” summit in Moscow. They are asking for help in returning home. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, citizens of 18 African countries have been taken prisoner by Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, but Russia has yet to return a single foreign prisoner of war as part of an exchange.

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