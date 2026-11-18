Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the Russian economy has allegedly successfully weathered the pressure of sanctions, become the largest in Europe, and mastered the production of cutting-edge goods. According to him, Moscow is ready to share such developments with “friendly” nations.

Among the corporations represented were Visa, Mastercard, Boeing, Xiaomi, ZTE, and Baidu.

“External pressure has served as a major incentive for Russia, spurring us to consistently strengthen our technological sovereignty, increase labor productivity, modernize our production capacity, master the production of cutting-edge goods, and saturate the domestic market with high-quality domestic products. As a result, over the past three years, Russia’s GDP has grown by more than 10%,” Putin said.

The Russian president also stated that the country is allegedly “at the forefront of digital transformation,” has created “world-leading” language models, and has achieved a “revolution” in education and medicine thanks to digital platforms and artificial intelligence.

“We are ready to share our expertise and serve as a reliable provider of modern solutions, whether they be platform mechanisms, digital services, or satellite communications. In doing so, we will help strengthen our partners’ technological sovereignty,” Putin said.

Putin’s statements about Russia’s economic successes contrast with the figures from recent years. According to Rosstat, after a decline in the first year of the full-scale war, Russia’s GDP grew faster than the global average in 2023–2024—by 4.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

However, in 2025, growth in the Russian economy slowed to 1%. According to a forecast by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, this figure will be only 0.4% in 2026.

Thus, Russia’s expected economic growth rate will be 7.5 times lower than the global average, which the International Monetary Fund estimates at 3%. Russia will lag behind the U.S. economy—which is projected to grow by 2.3%—by nearly six times, and behind China—which is expected to grow by 5%—by more than 12 times.

Another indicator pointing to Russia’s challenges in the technology sector is its share of the global market for inventions and innovations. According to estimates by the Higher School of Economics, by 2025 this share had fallen to 0.8%—the lowest level in the country’s modern history.

By comparison, the U.S. share of this market stood at 14.8%, which is 18.5 times higher than Russia’s figure. China, with a 46.5% share, outpaced Russia by a factor of 58.

Putin made these remarks during the APEC Business Summit, which was attended by the heads of major international companies.

The day before, Sberbank CEO German Gref reported a sharp deterioration in corporate payments in the second half of the year and predicted that this negative trend would continue into 2027 due to economic difficulties, rising taxes, and the consequences of attacks on infrastructure.

In Shenzhen, China, on November 18, Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—told business representatives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum that instruments of economic coercion had allegedly lost much of their effectiveness.

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