At a summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a decline in its economic potential.

Putin made this statement on November 18 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

“The EU has been unable to adapt to the loss of the Russian market and cheap Russian energy resources; it is losing its position and potential,” Russian media quoted the dictator as saying at the summit.

Putin also stated that the former instruments of global economic dominance have lost their terrifying influence.

Furthermore, speaking at the summit, the dictator noted that sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions “are no longer capable of halting the development of the Russian economy.”

At the same time, he accused Western countries of attempting to curb competitors rather than adapting to changes in the global economic situation.

The Kremlin leader also stated that external pressure has pushed Moscow “to strengthen its technological sovereignty, modernize its production capacity, and develop domestic manufacturing.”

Putin also continues to pretend that everything is fine with the Russian economy. According to him, over the past three years, “Russia’s GDP has grown by more than 10% and continues to rise.”

He also claimed that Russia’s national debt allegedly stands at about 17% of GDP, which, in his estimation, is one of the lowest rates in the world.

The dictator also touched on the topic of foreign currency.

“We haven’t turned our backs on either the dollar or the euro. We were denied the use of these currencies. And, to be honest, those who did this have punished themselves,” Putin said.

As is well known, the APEC summit is taking place in China on November 18–19. At the summit, three world leaders—Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping—will meet and discuss the agenda items.

In Shenzhen, access roads to the hotel where Putin will be staying have been blocked off.

On November 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the damage to the Crimean Bridge and other attacks that Russia attributes to Ukraine will not affect the agenda of the planned meeting between the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China.

At the meeting with Putin and Jinping, Trump may take a position that would harm Ukraine and Europe.

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