Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for the APEC summit, where, according to media reports, he suffered a series of public humiliations. A political analyst suggests that the reason for this treatment by Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have been Russia’s “New Yalta” information campaign, which envisioned a division of the world among three leaders.

“He was essentially positioned there by the host country as a fifth wheel,” the expert added.

At the same time, Oleshchuk does not rule out that Beijing “heaped” quite a few “diplomatic humiliations” on Putin precisely because of Russia’s rhetoric about dividing the world.

The expert noted that the attitude toward U.S. President Donald Trump was completely different—China demonstrated that there was parity, with two equal partners discussing important issues.

What to Expect from the Meetings on the Sidelines of APEC

According to Oleshchuk, these meetings will not result in any major global shifts:



“This will in no way change China’s global policy, because there is no such desire. China has no particular desire to get involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war, since the longer Russia fights, the greater its dependence on China becomes.”

According to him, China’s priority right now is not Russia, but the U.S. Beijing wants to resolve the issue of extending the moratorium on the trade war to address all of the U.S. side’s grievances.

The expert notes that Russia is currently dependent, and China is satisfied with this status quo.

“And when Putin starts getting carried away and claims some special role, he is reminded of his place. All those humiliations were veiled as much as possible, but those who understand see everything,” Oleshchuk emphasized.

According to him, this was a rather subtle diplomatic maneuver on China’s part. Beijing put Putin in his place so that he would do what was expected of him and not meddle in the politics of the leading powers.

The expert noted that it all began with the arrival of the U.S. and Russian leaders in China: Trump was greeted by Xi Jinping, while Putin was greeted by a member of the Chinese Politburo.

“They specifically chose a tall man—a head taller than Putin—knowing full well about the Kremlin dwarf’s insecurities,” he added.

Oleshchuk emphasized that he hadn’t expected such a hard line from the Chinese. There could have been plenty of smiles that meant nothing, but the Russians likely went too far with their narratives about “Yalta-2,” trying to “steal someone else’s media event, which was supposed to be a triumph for China’s leader.”



Political expert Petro Oleshchuk said this in a comment to UNIAN, noting that Putin certainly did not gain any significant advantages from these meetings.

Putin announced an economic revolution and urged countries to purchase Russian technology.



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