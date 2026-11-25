The Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine’s accession to the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. On November 25, 293 members of parliament voted in favor of the resolution.

Parliament adopted a resolution on Ukraine’s accession to the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (No. 0399).

The document stipulates that Ukraine will receive member status on the Steering Committee. This will grant the state the right to participate in shaping the Tribunal’s policies, approving its budget, and resolving administrative matters.

Vladislav Vlasyuk, an advisor and the President’s representative on sanctions policy, commented on the results of the vote.

“293 votes in favor of Ukraine joining the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression by the Russian Federation,” he noted on social media.

The day before, on November 24, Vlasyuk and his co-authors published an article titled “The Rada Must Not Hold Up the Tribunal: Why It Is Important to Pave the Way for Putin’s Trial on November 25.” The article emphasized the importance of the parliamentary decision, on which the Special Tribunal’s ability to begin its work in 2027 depends.

The Special Tribunal is being established within the Council of Europe to hold the highest political and military leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This refers to the decision to use armed force against another state in violation of the UN Charter.

The tribunal will investigate cases, conduct criminal prosecutions, and hold trials against those bearing the highest responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine. Its jurisdiction will cover high-ranking officials involved in planning, preparing, initiating, or committing the crime of aggression.

The establishment of such a body is intended to fill a gap in international justice stemming from the limitations on the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Although the ICC can prosecute those guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, it lacks the authority to hear a case concerning the waging of a war of aggression as such in this instance.

At the same time, the Russian Federation faces other forms of international accountability, including through sanctions, political condemnation, and legal proceedings before the European Court of Human Rights and other international courts. However, the criminal prosecution of individuals for the decision to wage a war of aggression is a distinct and important step toward establishing justice and preventing new acts of aggression.

The Special Tribunal will operate within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe. On June 25, 2025, in Strasbourg, Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed a bilateral agreement on its establishment. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is annexed to this document.

Following the signing of the agreement, interested parties—including Council of Europe member states, other countries around the world, and the European Union—were given the opportunity to accede to the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee will be responsible for financing the Special Tribunal and overseeing its activities, which should ensure that the body properly fulfills the statutory tasks assigned to it.

This was reported in parliament.

Earlier, the Finnish government supported the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, as well as an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. The relevant proposals have already been submitted to the Finnish Parliament for consideration.

The Dutch government has decided not only to host the preparatory stages of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine on its territory but also to ensure its full operational capacity.

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