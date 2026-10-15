On Thursday, October 15, in Brussels, Belgium, Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union Andrea Biondi supported the position of EU regulators in the dispute with ByteDance over designating TikTok as a gatekeeper under the EU Digital Markets Act.

Court adviser’s recommendation

As Channel NewsAsia reports, in his opinion Biondi recommended that the Court of Justice of the EU dismiss ByteDance’s action against the European Commission’s decision to grant the platform this status. Gatekeeper status under this law entails strict obligations for technology companies.

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Court ruling still ahead

The Advocate General’s opinion is not binding on the judges, who are to decide the case in the coming months. The final ruling in the dispute will be made by the judges of the Court of Justice of the EU. According to the publication, judges usually follow four out of five such non-binding recommendations. The case is registered under number C-627/24 P Bytedance v Commission.

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