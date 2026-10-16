In Albania’s capital, Tirana, clashes between protesters and police continued for a fourth day on October 16. Prime Minister Edi Rama said that unnamed “foreign hands” were behind the escalation of the unrest and, according to him, sought to hinder Albania’s plans to join the European Union.

Clashes and detentions

Police used tear gas and water cannons, while protesters threw stones at security forces and set fire to garbage containers to block roads. Clashes in several parts of the city continued until nightfall. As France 24 reports, demonstrators also tried to break through to government institutions on the capital’s main boulevard.

The protests, which began on Tuesday, drew thousands of people. They are demanding Rama’s resignation and expressing dissatisfaction with conditions at universities and high tuition fees. According to media reports, the demonstrations also spread to other Albanian cities, where smaller clashes and student university boycotts took place.

An 18-year-old protest participant, Ledia, told AFP that the demonstrators do not consider themselves criminals and want a better life without leaving Albania. She also accused the authorities of indifference and arrogance toward the movement’s participants.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

During the unrest, shop windows were damaged and several government buildings, including the Ministry of Finance, were attacked. Police reported the detention of 160 people on Thursday for violent actions. According to Interior Minister Ervin Demo, 156 people, including 97 police officers, have been injured in recent days.

Government statements

Demo said that two cases of excessive use of force by police had been recorded, and two law enforcement officers had been suspended from work. He also called the unrest an attempt by those seeking to gain power through violence.

Rama rejected a link between the protests and social hardships or people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life. The prime minister accused unnamed foreign forces of fueling the protests but provided no evidence or details. Previously, anti-government demonstrations in Albania had continued for months; their initial trigger was a controversial resort development project linked to the family of US President Donald Trump.

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