South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Bana Pele Leadership Summit in Sandton that about one million children aged three to five are not enrolled in any early learning programme. He called for faster expansion of access to early childhood development services to ensure universal access by 2030, TimesLIVE reports.

According to the president, even low fees for such programmes are unaffordable for many low-income families. As a result, children do not receive preparation for formal schooling. Ramaphosa also noted that investment in early childhood development can help reduce poverty, create jobs and bring more women into economic activity.

The plan through 2030

The government's roadmap for achieving universal access to early childhood development services is the Bana Pele Shared Blueprint. The plan provides for improved coordination among early learning programmes, stronger data systems, registration of more facilities and better training for specialists.

Ramaphosa said that more than 39,000 early learning programmes are registered in the country, caring for over 1.6 million children. At the same time, he acknowledged that too few facilities eligible for such support receive state subsidies.

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Registration and new rules

The president said authorities are strengthening a mass registration campaign for early learning centres launched last year. According to him, this should help more centres register and become eligible for support.

The Cabinet also approved a bill amending children's legislation for submission to parliament. Ramaphosa said the document is intended to simplify the rules governing early learning programmes. He stressed that registration requirements must protect children's health and safety without excluding facilities operating in poor communities.

Ramaphosa called on businesses to participate in building and upgrading centres, training workers, subsidising tuition fees for children from low-income families, and providing facilities with learning and digital materials.

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