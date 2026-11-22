In the British town of Divises, more than 100 items related to the sinking of the “Titanic” were sold at auction. Some lots went under the hammer for record sums: a third-class passenger’s pocket watch sold for 250,000 pounds sterling, and another passenger’s diamond ring for 140,000. The total sales value significantly exceeded one million pounds.

The auction took place on Sunday, November 22, in Devizes, Wiltshire, England. More than 100 items that belonged to “Titanic” passengers or were connected to the ship’s history were put up for auction. The most expensive lot was a pocket watch belonging to third-class passenger Mary Mangan. It sold for 250,000 pounds sterling—approximately 328,000 dollars. Another record was set by a diamond ring that belonged to Lady Duff Gordon, a passenger on the ship. The ring sold for 140,000 pounds, or about 184,000 dollars.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge of Henry Aldridge and Son explained that Mangan’s watch became the most expensive item ever sold among the belongings of third-class passengers on the Titanic. Lady Duff Gordon’s ring also set a record—no item from the ship had ever fetched such a high price.

The Watch That Survived the Disaster

The gold watch was found on the body of 32-year-old Mary Mangan after the ship sank. Along with her other personal belongings, it was returned to her family. Recently, the watch was on display for several weeks at the Titanic Belfast museum. It was part of an exhibition dedicated to Mangan’s collection of personal items.

Mary Mangan was Irish. She had moved to the United States but returned to her homeland in early 1912 to visit her family. She was aboard the Titanic during its maiden voyage and perished in the disaster.

A letter written right on board the ship

Another high-value lot was a letter written in Spanish that was found on the body of its author—first-class passenger Ramón Artagaveitia Gómez. The document was water-damaged but retained important details about the voyage. It sold for 80,000 pounds sterling—approximately 105,000 dollars.

The letter was written on official “Titanic” stationery right during the voyage. The author described the ship in detail: he noted the color of the paint, the air temperature, and even the number of restaurant patrons. As a result, the document conveys not only the passenger’s personal impressions but also specific details of life aboard the liner on the eve of the disaster.

Other lots included documents and memorabilia related to the passengers and the ship’s history. An insurance document sold for 27,000 pounds sterling—about $35,400. A rare ticket for the “Titanic” found a buyer for 45,500 pounds, or approximately $59,700.

A postcard from the radio operator who remained at his post until the very end

A postcard written by the Titanic’s chief radio operator, Jack Phillips, was also sold at the auction. He sent it to his sister Elsie four days before the disaster. The postcard sold for nearly 32,000 pounds sterling—about 42,000 dollars. During the sinking of the liner, Phillips remained at his post. He transmitted distress signals and helped coordinate the rescue operation as the ship went down. The radio operator himself did not survive.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge reported that the total sales amount significantly exceeded one million pounds sterling. According to him, a significant portion of this money came from items directly related to the “Titanic.”

Oldridge called the auction an “epic sale” and noted that it once again demonstrated the immense global interest in the liner’s history. The “Titanic” set sail on its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912. On the night of April 14–15, the ship struck an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean. The disaster claimed the lives of about 1,500 people. The passengers’ personal belongings that survived the tragedy continue to attract the attention of collectors and historians, according to the BBC.

A court in Virginia, U.S., has temporarily blocked a plan by RMS Titanic Incorporated to auction off more than 100 artifacts recovered from the sunken “Titanic.” The U.S. government has opposed the sale, arguing that it would violate the terms under which the company was granted exclusive rights to salvage operations at the shipwreck site, according to ABC News Australia.

In the United Kingdom, a unique letter written by a Titanic passenger just a few days before the ship’s sinking will be put up for auction. In it, Henry Price Hodges described the fine weather and calm atmosphere on board the ship, unaware that it would soon become the site of one of the greatest maritime tragedies in history.

A life jacket belonging to a female “Titanic” passenger who survived the 1912 disaster will be put up for auction in the United Kingdom, and it could become one of the rarest historical items related to the legendary liner ever to go on the market. The lot is already being called unique, as such artifacts almost never appear on the open market.

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