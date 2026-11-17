In Poland, a project to freeze gas prices may cost around 6 billion zlotys. Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka said this on the Graffiti program, Polsat News reports.

Host Marcin Fijołek asked Szłapka about the cost of the program, which the Council of Ministers was due to discuss on Tuesday. The spokesperson replied that the amount was probably 6 billion zlotys, but added that he needed to verify the exact figures.

Energy prices

Szłapka stressed that such projects are important from the perspective of citizens’ security. According to him, support should concern the most vulnerable areas of the energy sector, as energy issues significantly affect the development of the entire economy.

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The host also asked about possible subsidies for heating, including pellets, and electricity. In response, the spokesperson stated that the government should focus on the most vulnerable areas in order to prevent a slowdown in the Polish economy.

Statements on inflation and fuel

The government spokesperson also stated that Poland is developing rapidly and that inflation, in his assessment, is several times lower than during Mateusz Morawiecki’s time as prime minister. He added that compared with November 2023, the country’s economic development is very strong.

Szłapka linked lower fuel prices to the government project “Lower Fuel Prices.” According to him, over the weekend and on Monday, the maximum fuel price was slightly above 6 zlotys, but many drivers were already filling up at a price of less than 6 zlotys per liter.

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