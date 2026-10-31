Veronika Ścibor, spokesperson for Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, said that the seizure of the institution’s building does not mean taking control of the constitutional body itself. According to her, the judges do not intend to abandon their duties following the nighttime events at the tribunal’s headquarters. RMF24 reports.

The tribunal spokesperson’s position

Ścibor said that the Constitutional Tribunal’s judges will continue to serve the Polish people, defend the Constitution, and issue rulings in accordance with the law and their own conscience. She also insists that Bogdan Święczkowski remains the tribunal’s president, while Bartłomiej Sochański holds the post of vice-president.

The spokesperson noted that the status of the Constitutional Tribunal’s leadership is determined by the law on the organization and procedure of proceedings at this institution, rather than legislation on the system of ordinary courts. She accused the executive branch of actions which, in her view, undermine the principles of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

According to Ścibor, 85 Constitutional Tribunal rulings are awaiting publication and implementation, including in cases concerning pension increases and social benefits. She stressed that the implementation of court decisions should not depend on whether they align with the authorities’ position.

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Nighttime events and politicians’ reactions

The conflict escalated after a break in the performance of duties by tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański was announced on Friday. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected by the current Sejm, was then recognized as the person managing the institution’s work. Tensions arose near the tribunal’s building and demonstrations took place, while police arrived at the scene.

During the night, Polish President Karol Nawrocki arrived at the building after interrupting a trip to Senegal. Videos appeared in the media showing his entry into the tribunal’s headquarters and an argument between the president’s representatives and persons elected by the current Sejm as tribunal judges. The sides describe the course of these events differently.

In an address, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges is another stage in the process of destroying the rule of law. He placed responsibility for this on the Law and Justice party, as well as presidents Andrzej Duda and Karol Nawrocki. Presidential adviser Błażej Poboży, in turn, called Tusk’s address nonsensical and said that, in his view, the head of government is behind the seizure of the tribunal.

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