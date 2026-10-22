In the United Kingdom, the Reform UK party has announced 12 media-sector vacancies to launch a daily television channel on YouTube. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the party received £72 million in donations in September from crypto entrepreneurs Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo.

Reform UK plans to develop its existing YouTube presence, where it already publishes around eight pieces of content a week. Party board member Gawain Towler told Reuters that the expansion would also help prepare more people for media appearances and reduce the burden on the party’s eight MPs, who regularly engage with traditional media.

Media project budget

According to Reuters sources, the channel’s initial budget will exceed £10 million. The party plans to hire 25 journalists and editors to produce interviews, documentaries and other content. Towler also said that Reform UK considers traditional media hostile to the party.

Reform UK intends to spend around half of the £72 million on running its headquarters until the next nationwide election, which must take place no later than mid-2029. The remaining funds are planned for policy development, hiring advisers, expanding the election campaign and launching a newspaper with an initial print run of 15 million copies.

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Donations and scrutiny

Reuters estimates that Reform UK has raised £87 million from private donors since the start of the year. This exceeds the previous European record held by Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, which raised £86.3 million in donations and membership fees in 2024.

The scale of the funding has prompted calls to tighten donation rules in Britain. The Labour government is threatening legislative changes with retrospective effect that could potentially make Harborne’s and Delo’s recent donations inadmissible. Reform UK said it could challenge such a decision in court.

The party is also the focus of police and parliamentary investigations into earlier funding, including Harborne’s previous £5 million donation. Reform UK said its internal review of two officials found no violations of electoral law.

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