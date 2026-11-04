All 20 Italian regions, according to ANSA English, unanimously stated that the measures for the healthcare system envisaged in the draft 2027 budget are insufficient. Regional leaders adopted this position at an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of Regions, where they assessed the budget bill before the start of its parliamentary consideration.

Regions’ position

The regional presidents called for an increase in the National Health Fund. According to the agency, 14 of Italy’s 20 regions are governed by centre-right coalitions that support Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The remaining six regions are governed by centre-left forces that are in opposition at the national level.

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Minister’s statement

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in the Chamber of Deputies on the same day that the word “cuts” does not appear in the budget bill and that the government considers healthcare an investment rather than merely an expense. According to him, more than €20 billion has been added to the fund since 2022, and by 2026 the increase in funding will become the largest in history.

Schillaci also noted that the National Health Fund is at its highest level and continues to grow. For 2027, the draft budget provides €146 billion for it. The minister added that the proposed voucher should be a targeted measure to support those who need it most, including elderly people.

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