Record-breaking rains in Ecuador threaten global cocoa supplies — Bloomberg

Global cocoa supplies are at risk due to record-breaking rainfall in Ecuador caused by the El Niño phenomenon. The natural disaster could destroy some of the country’s plantations and lead to higher chocolate prices on the global market.

In October, rainfall along Ecuador’s coast exceeded historical averages by more than 100 times. This poses serious risks to the cocoa harvest and the stability of its supply.

El Niño caused flooding in Ecuador, destroyed rural roads, degraded the quality of cocoa beans, and contributed to the spread of tree diseases. In October, rainfall along the coast—where a significant portion of the country’s cocoa is grown—exceeded historical norms by more than 100 times.

According to forecasts, Ecuador’s cocoa production for the current season will fall to 580,000 metric tons, which is approximately 7% below previous estimates. Ecuador is the world’s third-largest cocoa producer.

Supply disruptions are casting doubt on hopes that Ecuadorian cocoa beans will be able to offset the supply shortage from West Africa. In recent years, this Latin American country has become an important “buffer” for the global cocoa market, which is suffering from the effects of climate change and plant diseases.

Ecuador may also play an increasingly important role in supply chains for the chocolate industry. This is due to a new European Union policy aimed at combating deforestation, which is making the procurement of raw materials in West Africa riskier.

Currently, significant short-term supply—a result of last season’s large surplus in West Africa—is holding back price increases for futures in New York and London. However, local cocoa beans are already being offered in Ecuador at a price equal to the cost of futures in New York, or at a discount of about $20 per metric ton. For comparison, before the onset of adverse weather conditions, this discount was approximately $300 per metric ton.

Bloomberg reports this.

As a reminder, heavy rains and heat are complicating the work of traditional artisans in India — Channel NewsAsia.



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