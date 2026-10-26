In Germany, Saarland Minister-President Anke Rehlinger criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his promise to reduce the electricity tax for everyone. As Der Spiegel reports, the Social Democratic Party representative said that without a decision on funding, such a statement is an empty promise.

Promise to cut the tax

Merz, who represents the Christian Democratic Union, said at the Christian Social Union congress last weekend that he was confident the electricity tax could be reduced for everyone next year. According to him, this should be done if such an opportunity arises.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany agreed in their coalition agreement to reduce the electricity tax to the European minimum level as soon as possible. At present, the federal government has reduced this tax only for industry, as well as agriculture and forestry. Private households and other businesses were not covered by this decision.

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States’ demands and the Finance Ministry’s position

Federal Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, despite projected growth in tax revenues next year, sees no new room for tax relief. At the same time, the conference of state premiers in Berlin called on the federal authorities to quickly reduce the electricity tax for everyone and soon submit a proposal on the announced fuel price cap.

Rehlinger also said that the government must resolutely implement the agreements on gasoline and diesel prices, including by introducing a cap modeled on Luxembourg’s. According to her, the fuel discount could be financed, among other things, by siphoning off the billions in profits of oil companies.

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