The Republican Party of Potter County, Texas, and its chair, Daniel Rogers, have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt certification of the results of upcoming elections in the state. The plaintiffs also seek a manual count of every ballot from all polling stations in Texas before the federal results are certified, Al Jazeera reports.

Claims of possible interference

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, party representatives alleged possible election interference through artificial intelligence or the actions of “malicious actors,” which they believe could affect voting results. They also claim that voting machines contain Chinese-made components that could allegedly allow their operation to be manipulated.

The plaintiffs suggest that interference with components at the manufacturing stage could create an opportunity for coordinated attacks on election systems in different jurisdictions. The lawsuit also refers to the alleged ability of China, Iran, and Russia to gain access to US election systems.

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No evidence of compromised machines provided

The complaint does not state that any voting machines in Potter County or elsewhere in Texas have been compromised. The plaintiffs also acknowledged that no previous elections in the county had been altered by a third party. At the same time, they insist that the possibility of manipulation using AI makes existing safeguards vulnerable.

Texas law already provides for manual audits in elections that use electronic vote counters. However, the plaintiffs consider this insufficient and demand a full manual verification of paper ballots. Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the office of the Texas secretary of state, said the agency currently does not plan to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed ahead of the US midterm elections. According to several polls, Democrat James Talarico is narrowly ahead of Republican Ken Paxton in the race for Texas’s seat in the US Senate.

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