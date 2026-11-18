Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is attempting to use the issue of support for Kyiv as leverage against the Democrats. At risk are the sharing of intelligence, other military aid to Ukraine, and the imposition of new sanctions against Russia.

According to the TV channel, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast are insisting on removing several provisions regarding Ukraine from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

These provisions concern continued U.S. support for Ukraine, specifically the exchange of intelligence and military aid. Legislative initiatives to increase sanctions pressure on Russia are also in question.

However, according to sources speaking to NBC News, the Republicans’ actions are driven by more than just U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

According to sources, following their election defeat, the party leadership is attempting to use the Ukraine issue to reach agreements with the Democrats. In particular, Republicans are seeking to have legislative provisions scrapped that would strengthen Congress’s oversight of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hagsett.

The network’s sources describe these actions as negotiating tactics. According to them, Republicans are counting on using the threat of blocking provisions supporting Ukraine to force Democrats to concede on the issue of congressional oversight of the executive branch.

The issue of sharing intelligence with Ukraine is of particular importance. According to NBC News, the relevant provisions are also among those that Republicans are seeking to remove from the defense bill.

At the same time, negotiations are currently underway regarding the final text of the bill. No decision has been made to halt the transfer of intelligence or other military aid to Ukraine.

The final text of the National Defense Authorization Act is expected to be agreed upon during the first week of December.

By that time, Republicans and Democrats must resolve the contentious provisions of the bill. The outcome of these negotiations will determine whether the bill retains the relevant provisions regarding Ukraine, Russia, and increased congressional oversight of the Trump administration.

Source: NBC News

As a reminder, Republicans in the U.S. are proposing to allocate $300 million to counter Russian influence.

Earlier, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Tom Cotton, criticized Russia’s demand that NATO withdraw its forces from the Alliance’s borders. The U.S. senator made his position public on social media platform X.

U.S. Democrats are preparing an investigation into Trump’s $100 billion oil deal.

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