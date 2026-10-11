Donald Trump’s agreement with Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel has drawn criticism from Republicans. Members of both houses of Congress have expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S. president’s decision.

Senator John Kennedy, for example, called Putin a “butcher” who kills both his own citizens and Ukrainians. He also emphasized that Putin will never be a friend of the United States.

At the same time, the senator acknowledged that Trump is trying by every means available to lower diesel fuel prices. However, in his view, the real step toward making fuel cheaper would be ending the war in Iran.

Former Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul also expressed concern over a possible easing of sanctions against Russian fuel. He believes this would only increase the Kremlin’s financial resources for waging war and contribute to further violence and destruction.

In light of recent events, Senator Lisa Murkowski called on Trump to use his existing powers instead of allowing Russia to export diesel fuel, profit from it, and continue the war against Ukraine.

She noted that the issue of Russia’s return to global energy markets can be considered after the war ends. For now, she said, it is necessary to cut off all sources of funding for the Russian war machine.

Source: The Hill

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