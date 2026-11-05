In the United States, Republican allies and political strategists urged President Donald Trump to change course after Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections and candidates he backed lost key races. Korea Herald reports, citing Reuters.

Representatives of the Republican Party called on Trump to make personnel changes at the White House, restore discipline, and abandon policies they consider to be the cause of the electoral losses. Among such factors, they cited the war with Iran and tariff policy. Republican strategist John Feehery described the voting results as a serious defeat for the president.

Trump did not see the results as a blow to himself

Trump himself told Fox News that he does not view the election results as a blow to himself. At the same time, he acknowledged that the eight-month war with Iran had harmed Republican candidates, but defended the decision to start the conflict.

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Vice President J.D. Vance, described in the article as Trump’s likely political heir, linked the Republican defeat specifically to the war with Iran. According to Reuters sources, the White House expects possible staff resignations, personnel changes in the Cabinet, and investigations by Democrats.

New opportunities for Democrats in Congress

Democrats’ control of Congress will give them the ability to block the president’s legislative initiatives, investigate the activities of his administration, and challenge nominees proposed by Trump. The publication notes that this could push the president toward even more active use of executive powers.

Republican advisers also expressed concern over Trump’s focus on building a ballroom at the White House and reconstruction in Washington. The president, for his part, told journalists that work on this project is relaxing for him.

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