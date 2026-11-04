Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans have blamed him for the Republicans’ loss of their majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate following a series of Democratic victories in key states.

Republican Party officials and strategists stated that the president’s unpopular policies, his low approval rating, and his focus on the war with Iran and construction projects in Washington—rather than voters’ concerns—led to the election defeat.

“It’s his fault. No one else is to blame here. This is a complete, total rejection of President Trump. It’s a catastrophe of the first order. No one expected things to turn out this way,” Bill Miller, a leading Republican lobbyist in Texas, told the BBC.

Trump himself stated on Truth Social that his name did not appear on the ballots, although he later acknowledged the results and noted that midterm elections are typically difficult for the incumbent president’s party, while his supporters point to the weak campaigns of certain local candidates.

Source: BBC.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republican Party’s massive losses in the midterm elections. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he cited the Middle East conflict as one of the factors behind the election results and said he would do it again.

Yevgeny Windman, a U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 7th congressional district of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

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