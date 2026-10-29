Russian exporters have begun using the Arctic port of Murmansk to ship wheat abroad. The new route is intended to reduce dependence on shipments through the Black and Baltic Seas.

On October 28, loading of the first shipment of grain began in Murmansk. 3,400 metric tons of wheat were delivered to the port, and a total of about 28,000 metric tons are planned to be loaded onto the ship for shipment to Casablanca, Morocco.

Russia is seeking alternative export routes due to risks to shipping on traditional routes. Previously, the Baltic Sea had become the main alternative route: in September, 1.2 million metric tons of grain were shipped through its ports—more than 60% of maritime exports of this product.

Murmansk holds historical significance: during World War II, the Allies used this port to supply cargo to the USSR. Now, there are plans to use it more actively for the export of Russian agricultural products.

Source: Reuters

Russia has issued permits for ships carrying grain exports to leave the Sea of Azov. This is the first time this has happened since July 10, when maritime traffic in the area was halted due to attacks by Ukrainian drones. Thus, after a hiatus of more than three and a half months, Russia is reopening the export route.

Putin has ordered the purchase of grain from farmers amid export problems through Russian ports.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected all options for a grain deal that could allow for the resumption of agricultural exports via the Black Sea. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, told Bloomberg about this. According to him, Kyiv received this information from countries that had attempted to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

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