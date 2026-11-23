Russia is carrying out a large-scale renovation of its largest military garrison near the border with Finland—in the village of Kamyanka in the Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region.

According to the Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing recent satellite images, the modernization of the facility, located 60 kilometers from the Finnish border, will allow its authorized strength to be increased from the previous 4,400–4,500 to 11,000 military personnel.

According to military expert Marko Eklund, satellite images show the demolition of old barracks, mess halls, and equipment hangars, which are being replaced by new, larger-capacity buildings, a combat training center, and a firing range. In addition to military infrastructure, 22 residential buildings with 1,600 apartments for military personnel and their families are being renovated in the town, which is currently home to about 8,000 people. Previously, a brigade was based in Kamianka, but now the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division is being formed there as part of the Leningrad Military District, which was reinstated in 2024; its units are also being prepared for war against Ukraine.

Kamianka has become at least the seventh border military facility that Russia is restoring near Finland following Finland’s accession to NATO—construction work had previously begun at bases in Petrozavodsk and Novaya Vilga in Karelia, in Alakurtti, Lupche-Savino, and Pechenga in the Murmansk Oblast, as well as in neighboring Kirilovsk. According to Lieutenant General Pasri Välimäki, commander of the Finnish Army, these measures could eventually lead to a fourfold increase in the Russian military presence along the Finnish border—from the current 20,000 to 80,000 troops.

Source: Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Finnish lawmakers support the idea of building tank barriers and other fortifications along the border with Russia even in peacetime.

Finland has no intention of leaving NATO and will remain a member of the Alliance. This was stated by the country’s president, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Finland is exploring the possibility of using anti-tank defensive structures, similar to those Ukraine is using in the war, to strengthen its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, the aggressor state. At the same time, the country is strengthening NATO’s eastern flank amid the rearmament of Russian forces.

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