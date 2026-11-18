Russia is strengthening its military logistics infrastructure in regions near the borders of NATO member states and on the territory of Belarus. This was stated on November 18, 2026, by Yevhen Yerin, a spokesperson for the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, during a presentation of the study “Models of Information Pressure by the Russian Federation: From Ukraine to Europe,” as reported by Glavkom.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this buildup of logistical capabilities is being observed in the Moscow and Leningrad Military Districts, in the Kaliningrad Oblast, and in Belarus. This involves the establishment of additional warehouses for ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as the deployment of field communications nodes. In addition, an increased presence of Russian operational-tactical missile systems has been observed on Belarusian territory.

At the same time, Yevgeny Yerin emphasized that the Russian Ground Forces’ main efforts are currently focused on the war against Ukraine. In this regard, the likelihood of direct military aggression against Poland or the Baltic states is assessed as low.

However, Moscow continues to test the Alliance’s readiness to respond to threats by combining information campaigns with incidents at military and logistical facilities. In this way, Russia is attempting to test the effectiveness of NATO’s collective defense and, through propaganda, convince European societies of the vulnerability of individual Alliance countries.

Source: “Glavkom.”

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