Russia is introducing a visa requirement for Montenegro in response to a similar move

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of a visa requirement for Montenegrin citizens.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, this decision is a reciprocal response to measures taken by the Montenegrin government, which is introducing mandatory tourist visas for Russian citizens starting November 1. Zakharova stated that Podgorica’s decision allegedly causes “obvious harm” to Montenegrin interests, undermines long-standing bilateral relations, and will lead to a decline in tourist traffic from Russia, losses for local businesses, and a deterioration of the investment climate in the country.

Sources: statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Montenegrin Foreign Ministry.

Montenegro will introduce a visa requirement for Russian citizens effective November 1, 2026. The country’s government adopted this decision as part of the full alignment of its visa policy with European Union regulations.

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