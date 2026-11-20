NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed solidarity with Poland following the incident involving Russian missiles that landed on its territory on November 20. He said he had discussed the situation with the country’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the conversation with Tusk focused on “serious violations” of Polish airspace on the night of November 20. NATO fighter jets were scrambled in response to the incident.

“We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities. This incident is clearly dangerous and is a consequence of Russia’s war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks, as well as its ongoing war. We remain united as allies and will continue to support Ukraine,” Mark Rutte wrote.

The Secretary General emphasized that NATO remains united in its support for Poland and Ukraine and will continue to work on strengthening the Alliance’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

Rutte wrote about this on his X social media account.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the incident involving the violation of the country’s airspace, warned that “months of great trials” lie ahead for Poland. The head of the Polish government made this statement in the wake of the incident involving missiles and a drone.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting due to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation that occurred during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

The incident occurred on November 20 in the southeastern part of the country, near the Nova Demba military training ground, where large-scale exercises involving European military forces, including British units, are underway. The missile fell during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

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