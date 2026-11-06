Russia is breaking world records for terrorists: 12 people are sent to prison every day

In Russia, 2,013 people were convicted under so-called terrorism charges during the first nine months of 2026. Military courts send an average of 12 people to penal colonies and prisons every working day, according to “First Department,” citing a study by Parubets Analytics.

According to human rights activists, courts handed down 1,865 verdicts during this period—the highest number since records began. By comparison, 1,776 such verdicts were handed down in 2025.

Charges under terrorism-related articles have become one of the most widespread tools of political repression in the Russian Federation. They are applied not only in cases involving terrorist attacks but also against people who are persecuted for making donations, transferring funds, posting on social media, or participating in groups deemed terrorist organizations.

Most often, convictions are handed down under Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers public calls for terrorism, its justification, or its promotion. A total of 785 people were convicted under this article. At the same time, the share of such cases decreased from 54.3% to 49.5%. In contrast, the number of convictions for aiding terrorist activities (Article 205.1) increased by 5% over the year.

“First Department” notes that Russian authorities are increasingly prosecuting people for providing financial support and participating in certain communities, while the proportion of cases directly related to terrorist attacks remains stable.

The Southern District Military Court has handed down the most convictions since the beginning of the year—682. In second place is the 2nd Western District Military Court with 470 rulings. Human rights activists attribute the high number of cases in the Southern Court to its jurisdiction, which covers the southern regions of Russia as well as the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, court proceedings have become faster. While the median duration of such cases was 47 days in the first quarter, it decreased to 37.5 and 37 days in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Dmitry Zair-Bek, head of “First Department,” also warned of a possible increase in prosecutions for cryptocurrency donations. According to him, Russian law enforcement agencies may analyze past cryptocurrency transactions and identify transfers to organizations deemed terrorist in Russia, including the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The secrecy surrounding such cases remains a separate issue. According to human rights activists, the personal data of approximately two-thirds of those implicated is concealed. They are also often added to the Rosfinmonitoring registry, but the agency does not explain exactly why a person was included in the list of “terrorists and extremists.”

Minors are also included in the registry. The youngest person currently listed is 14-year-old Nikolai Nikitin. According to “Vazhnye Istorii,” he lived in the same building as the slain pilot Sergei Shechkov, whose car was blown up. The publication reported that Shechkov may have been involved in war crimes in Ukraine.

Before Nikitin appeared on the list, the youngest person listed was Sofia Moiseeva from Samara. According to her mother, the girl kept stickers featuring the Kerch shooter and ran a Telegram channel, in whose posts investigators found calls for terrorism. The woman also claimed that a 16-year-old online acquaintance from Ukraine had suggested that Sofia take over administration of the channel.

In Russia, the daughter of slain opposition figure Nemtsov was sentenced in absentia to a penal colony.

Earlier, Russia issued an international arrest warrant for Zhanna Nemtsova—the daughter of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in Moscow.

In Russia, there have been proposals to reduce penalties for murders committed in the context of blood feuds.

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