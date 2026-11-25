Russia has extradited to China a Chinese citizen named Shu, who is suspected of illegally raising more than 15 billion yuan (about $2.25 billion) from investors.

According to Chinese authorities, the man raised funds from citizens without the necessary licenses. Investigators claim that he promised depositors high returns on fictitious investment products.

Russian law enforcement officials detained Shu in November 2025. He was subsequently extradited to China, where he is to face trial.

Reuters reported this, citing the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man was extradited to Australia from Poland on charges of murdering a 22-year-old resident of Pickhurst. The man was taken to Sydney and then to a police station in Mascot, where he was charged.

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