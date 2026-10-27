OSINT researchers from GeoInsider and SONARROW have tracked the preparations of a Russian naval convoy in the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

According to the researchers, military equipment is being loaded onto four identified vessels: LADY D, LADY R, ANASTASIIA, and ASCALON.

Among the equipment spotted during loading are armored personnel carriers, MRAP-class armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, as well as vehicles for transporting cargo and personnel.

The convoy’s destination is currently unknown. At the same time, according to the researchers, three of the four vessels have previously been spotted transporting Russian weapons. In particular, the vessel ANASTASIIA has been mentioned in reports of military cargo shipments to Libya.

Source: GeoInsider, SONARROW

The team at the OSINT channel Evocation.info identified the Russian who presented Vladimir Putin with “Shahed” drones and described their capabilities during the “Center-2026” military exercises. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued to use such drones to strike targets in Ukraine.

Only a few hundred tank and armored vehicle hulls suitable for restoration remain at Russian storage bases; once these are depleted, Russia will be forced to rely exclusively on the production of new equipment.

As a reminder, the Russian army used T-62 tanks on the southern front, entrenching them as stationary firing positions.

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