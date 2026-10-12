Russia Will Continue to Test NATO with Airspace Violations and Sabotage — Austin

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Russia will continue to conduct a coordinated campaign to test NATO’s readiness to respond. This includes, in particular, airspace violations and acts of sabotage that do not cross the threshold of open war. Under such circumstances, the Alliance will have to determine exactly how to respond to such actions by Moscow.

“Putin is already testing NATO. We’re seeing airspace violations by aircraft and drones, and we’re seeing acts of sabotage throughout the region. To an outside observer, these might seem like random events, but I don’t think so. In my opinion, these are coordinated actions,” he said.

Austin suggested that Russia would continue this campaign: “Putin has already expanded his actions to a certain extent. I think he will continue to keep them below the threshold of war. And NATO will have to determine how to respond to this.”

Speaking about a possible response, the former Pentagon chief voiced support for the countries that have publicly opposed Russia’s actions.

“That’s the right first step. At the same time, countries need to carefully consider their actions, coordinate them, and take into account second-, third-, and fourth-order consequences. I’m not saying we shouldn’t push back. I’m saying we need to find effective ways to do so,” Austin explained.

When asked whether European allies can rely on the United States, he reiterated the commitments under Article 5, which all Alliance members—including the United States—have reaffirmed. Austin also called for strengthening transatlantic ties and urged European countries to coordinate defense spending, jointly produce and procure weapons, and ensure the interoperability of their military capabilities.

He specifically highlighted Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion. According to Austin, Putin has yet to achieve any of the strategic goals he set at the start of the war, and “this is first and foremost thanks to the Ukrainians and their determination to defend their country’s sovereignty.”

Austin made these remarks during a special address at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

NATO is preparing a plan for victory in the event of a Russian attack — Bloomberg.

In Poland, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewur responded to Moscow’s letter to NATO, in which the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — allegedly warned of the possible use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attempt to cut off the Kaliningrad region.

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