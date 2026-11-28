Russia’s Gazprom and the Turkish state-owned company BOTAŞ have extended their contract for the supply of natural gas to Turkey by three years. The parties agreed to maintain the current supply volumes and terms.

In addition, the parties agreed on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Turkey by the Russian company Novatek.

“Deliveries will begin on January 1, 2027. The volumes are small for now, but there is potential for them to increase,” Novak said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made this announcement following a meeting of the Turkish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission in Istanbul, according to Bloomberg.

At the same time, Romania plans to extend the cap on the wholesale price of natural gas supplied to residential consumers and district heating providers until March 31, 2028. Starting April 1, 2027, the regulated price for producers is planned to be set at 120 Romanian lei per MWh, up from the current 110 lei per MWh.

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