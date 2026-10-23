Chinese surgeon Zhen Xiaoping, known for his claims that it is possible to transplant a human head onto a new body, performed a 12-hour spinal cord surgery in Moscow in October. His appearance in Russia drew attention amid reports of large-scale funding for Russian research on life extension, which, according to media reports, is overseen by Maria Vorontsova, Vladimir Putin’s daughter.

According to the publication, Zhen Xiaoping worked at the Sklifosovsky Institute of Emergency Medicine in Moscow. In an article for New Scientist, the Chinese neurosurgeon explained that his team removed a section of the patient’s spinal cord that had been damaged by trauma and replaced it with a fragment of nervous tissue taken from a person diagnosed with brain death.

Zhen Xiaoping called the operation “the world’s first” spinal cord transplant. However, this statement comes from the surgeon himself and does not mean that the technology for human head transplants has already been brought to practical application.

In a comment to the South China Morning Post, Zhen confirmed that he performed the surgery at the Sklifosovsky Institute. According to the publication, he also performed six allogeneic hand transplant surgeries in Moscow. During such procedures, patients who have lost a limb receive a hand from a deceased donor.

The Chinese surgeon, who was educated in the United States, rose to prominence in the mid-2010s. At that time, together with Italian neurosurgeon Sergio Canavero, he announced his intention to perform the first-ever operation to transplant a human head onto another body.

Zhen Xiaoping claimed to have conducted a series of experiments transplanting monkey heads onto new bodies. For his part, Canavero developed a surgical model for such an operation on a human, using the bodies of two deceased individuals.

However, the planned operation was never carried out. The project faced sharp criticism from the medical community, serious ethical questions, and public outrage.

The Chinese surgeon’s visit to Moscow comes amid reports of Russian research programs aimed at extending human life. According to media reports, one such project receives significant funding from the state budget, and its work is overseen by Maria Vorontsova, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, reports that Zhen Xiaoping has joined this program require separate confirmation. His work at the Moscow clinic does not in itself indicate participation in research related to life extension for the Russian leadership.

The South China Morning Post reports on this.

As a reminder, doctors in Lviv performed a simultaneous kidney transplant on two girls—2-year-old Sofia and 4-year-old Bozhena. Both received organs from a single deceased donor, a 49-year-old man from Kyiv.

In Lviv, the St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital performed its first-ever liver transplant on a seven-month-old infant. The operation lasted about 12 hours, and the donor of part of the organ for little David from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was his father.

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