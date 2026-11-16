Russia is trying to secure leadership positions within the UN's telecommunications body

Russia is seeking seats on the governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in order to strengthen its influence over global telecommunications policy and mitigate the international isolation it faces due to the war against Ukraine.

Moscow is seeking, in particular, a seat on the Radio Regulations Board, which reviews complaints regarding interference with satellite signals.

Russia is competing with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for one of the region’s two seats. Russia also wants a seat on the 48-member ITU Council, which influences the organization’s budget, strategy, and governance.

Western diplomats fear that the election of Russian representatives will improve Moscow’s international image and allow it to strengthen its influence in the telecommunications sector. According to one of Reuters’ sources, some countries are increasingly reluctant to speak out publicly against Russia due to war fatigue and a desire to restore trade and security ties with it.

Yevhen Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, stated that Russian attacks have caused more than $2.5 billion in damage to Ukraine’s telecommunications sector, not including cyberattacks.

Elections to the ITU’s governing bodies are scheduled to take place in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Decisions will be made by the organization’s 194 member states.

Source: Reuters

The UN General Assembly elected Poland to the UN Joint Inspection Unit (JIU)—an independent external oversight body for the United Nations system. In the vote by the Group of Eastern European States, Poland edged out the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—by a margin of one vote.

Russia is obligated to provide a comprehensive list of Ukrainian children who have been taken out of the country and to establish an independent mechanism for reuniting them with their families or legal guardians.

On November 9, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, called on the Organization not to disseminate unverified Russian claims regarding civilian casualties on Russian territory. He also emphasized that Russian strikes against the civilian population cannot be equated with Ukrainian attacks on military targets on Russian territory.

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