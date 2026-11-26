Russian authorities have closed part of the airspace near Kaliningrad until November 28. The restrictions were imposed amid large-scale NATO military exercises in Lithuania and the associated security risks.

In Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, a series of restrictions on civilian aviation flights in the area around Khrabrovo Airport have been imposed, which will remain in effect until November 28. This information was disclosed in official NOTAM aviation notices.

A total of eight notices regarding the restrictions were published, providing for the closure of 18 sections of air routes, two airspace zones, and the activation of four additional danger zones.

Aviation expert Oleksandr Lanetskyi, in a comment to the publication “Verstka,” suggested that the restrictions may be due to military exercises or combat operations.

At the same time, Vadym Lukashevych, a former designer at the Sukhoi Design Bureau, links the Russian authorities’ decision to large-scale NATO exercises in neighboring Lithuania. Six thousand military personnel are participating in the Freedom Shield 26-II and Grand Eagle 26 exercises. The exercises will continue until December 3.

As a reminder, Russian authorities are beginning construction of two new railway ferries to ensure uninterrupted maritime supplies to the Kaliningrad region in the event of a transport blockade.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens sounded on November 21. Local residents were urged to immediately seek shelter due to the threat of drones.

In Poland, the 4th Warmian-Masurian Territorial Defense Brigade is to be reorganized into the Warmian-Masurian Border Defense Brigade by the end of 2026. The unit will take on new tasks related to defending the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, a state that has committed acts of aggression.

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