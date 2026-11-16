Russia has issued arrest warrants for three judges from Vinnytsia in connection with cases against State Duma deputies

Ruslan Kalenyak, Ruslana Romanchuk, and Gennadiy Kashpruk, judges of the Vinnytsia City Court, have been added to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ wanted persons database. They are hearing criminal cases in absentia against members of the Russian State Duma.

Their inclusion in the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ wanted persons database indicates that these individuals are being criminally prosecuted in absentia in Russia.

It is currently unknown under which specific articles of the Russian Criminal Code the Ukrainian judges are being prosecuted.

Kalenyak is hearing criminal cases regarding violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity against State Duma deputies from the “United Russia” party, Mikhail Terentyev and Ahmed Dogayev.

Romanchuk is handling cases involving charges of infringing upon Ukraine’s territorial integrity against Mikhail Starshinov, Pyotr Tolstoy, Tatyana Dyakonova, Maxim Ivanov, Konstantin Zatulin, Andriy Isaev, Vladislav Tretyak, and other former and current State Duma deputies.

In addition, she is hearing a case of high treason against former Ukrainian Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk, who has fled to Russia.

Kashpruk is reviewing proceedings regarding an infringement on Ukraine’s territorial integrity against State Duma deputies Andriy Gorokhov, Oleksiy Yezubov, Galina Danchikova, and Oleksandr Teterdink.

Prior to this, Russia had issued international arrest warrants for Fedorov and Reznikov.

Meanwhile, Belarus has issued arrest warrants for four DW journalists.

Russia has also issued an arrest warrant for Barents Observer journalist Denis Zagore.