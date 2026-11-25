The Russian Ministry of Finance is proposing to impose a 15% import duty on a number of delicacies from so-called “unfriendly” countries. The new tariffs could apply to jamón, Parmesan, truffles, seafood, and shellfish. The plan is to implement them starting January 1, 2027.

Currently, such products in Russia are subject to VAT at a preferential rate of 10%. At the same time, since the beginning of 2026, the base VAT rate in Russia has increased from 20% to 22%.

During discussions of the 2027–2029 budget in the Federation Council, a proposal was made to abolish the preferential tax treatment for delicacies and to direct the additional revenue toward the social sector, which is facing a significant funding shortfall.

However, the Russian Ministry of Finance did not support raising the VAT on these products. Instead, the ministry proposed increasing import duties to 15%. The new tariffs are intended to take effect on January 1, 2027.

The final list of goods subject to the new duties has not yet been approved. At the same time, potential categories include:

premium cheeses , including Parmesan;

meat delicacies , such as jamón;

truffles;

seafood;

shellfish—such as oysters, lobsters, and langoustines.

Just last week, Moscow restaurateurs stated that restaurants in Russia no longer use delicacies from “unfriendly” countries. Therefore, according to them, the introduction of new tariffs should not affect menu prices.

At the same time, the increase in import tariffs proposed by the Russian Ministry of Finance could become yet another measure to restrict imports of products from countries that Moscow considers “unfriendly.”

This is reported by Russian media.

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Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development has approved recommendations for protecting data centers from attacks by Ukrainian drones. Among the proposed measures are data backup, coordination between businesses and law enforcement agencies, and physical protection of facilities, including underground storage.

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