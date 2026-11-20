Russian authorities intend to expand the network of domestic flights that bypass Moscow, amid regular restrictions on operations at the capital’s airports due to drone attacks. To this end, they plan to revise the allocation of funds earmarked for subsidizing regional air travel, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Russian Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov announced these plans on November 20 during the “Transport of Russia” forum. According to him, the ministry, in collaboration with Rosaviatsia, plans to adjust the allocation of funding to increase the number of flights that do not pass through the Moscow air hub.

Yadrov noted that flights are already operating on 431 routes under the subsidy programs. Nearly 55% of these flights bypass Moscow. At the same time, the minister stated that this figure could be increased.

There are three air transport support programs: a regional program covering more than 300 routes; a social program for certain categories of citizens with approximately 100 destinations; and a program for socially significant flights in the Far Eastern Federal District, which includes 39 routes.

The review of air service is taking place against the backdrop of frequent disruptions at Moscow airports due to the threat of drone attacks. According to estimates by the publication “Aviatorshchina,” flight restrictions were imposed 82 times in October at the four airports of the Moscow aviation hub. Across Russia as a whole, 495 such incidents were recorded during this period.

Over the past month, all four Moscow airports operated under restrictions for 13 out of 31 days. The total duration of these restrictions amounted to 262 airport-hours out of 2,092 recorded nationwide.

In addition, over the past nine months, total passenger traffic at Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Domodedovo airports fell by 4.2%.

Earlier, Moscow was attacked by drones; explosions were heard in the city, and airport operations were suspended.

Prior to that, Moscow had also been attacked by drones overnight, and operations at two airports were suspended.

A series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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