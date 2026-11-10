Russian authorities intend to significantly increase the fines for a number of economic offenses. The additional revenue may be used to fund the military budget.

On November 9, the State Duma Committee on Criminal and Administrative Legislation approved a corresponding government initiative for a second reading, covering more than 30 articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.The Ministry of Justice justified this move by noting that the penalty amounts under many of these articles have not been updated for more than two decades.

For certain violations, the maximum penalty will increase fivefold. Specifically, for illegal business activities without registration or a license, fines of up to 1.5 million rubles will be imposed instead of the current 300,000 rubles, and if committed by a group of individuals, fines of up to 2.5 million rubles instead of 500,000 rubles. Similarly, the maximum fine for tax evasion by organizations will be increased fivefold—from 300,000 to 1.5 million rubles. For copyright infringement, the upper limit will be raised from 200,000 to 1 million rubles, and for the organized production of counterfeit currency or large-scale forgery, the penalty will increase from 1 to 5 million rubles. The maximum penalty for concealing assets during bankruptcy will double—from 500,000 to 1 million rubles.

Such sentences affect thousands of citizens every year: according to statistics from the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in 2025, 8,584 people were convicted under the articles of Chapter 22 of the Criminal Code, and for nearly 40% of them, a fine was the primary form of punishment.

At the same time, the Russian government has sharply increased its projected revenue targets from fines to the federal budget. Between 2027 and 2029, the government expects to collect more than 1.3 trillion rubles under this provision, and including 2026, the total amount will reach a record 1.7 trillion rubles. Compared to previous estimates, expected revenue for next year has increased by 27%, and for 2028—by 37%. A significant portion of government finances is being absorbed by the war against Ukraine: over the next three years, more than 50 trillion rubles are planned to be spent on “National Defense” alone, while the cumulative budget deficit for 2027–2029 will amount to nearly 15.8 trillion rubles.

In St. Petersburg, due to the budget crisis, payments for recruiting soldiers for the war have been cut by nearly nine times.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is rising. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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