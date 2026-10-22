Russian authorities are promising special support to Chinese companies that decide to operate in the country. Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, has ordered that all cases involving disputes with Chinese investors be placed under judicial oversight. He made this statement during a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Prior to this, the Chinese representative noted that businesses from China are ready to invest in the Russian economy but are hesitant due to a lack of familiarity with local legislation.

During his conversation with Chinese Minister of Justice He Jun, Krasnov also emphasized the need to expand professional contacts between Russian and Chinese courts. This involves exchanging expertise on issues that arise during the adjudication of economic cases. According to him, citizens and organizations must be confident that their rights will be effectively protected regardless of which of the two countries they are studying, working, or doing business in.

In addition, Krasnov stated the need for joint efforts on cases involving cybercrime, economic and financial offenses, corruption, and money laundering. He emphasized that accountability for crimes committed must be inevitable, regardless of the offender’s location, assets, or digital infrastructure.

At the same time, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Chinese investors have significantly reduced their investments in the Russian economy. According to estimates by the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Developing Economies (BOFIT), China invested an average of $1.2 billion annually in Russian projects between 2011 and 2018. In 2022–2023, this figure fell by two-thirds—to $400 million per year.

Previously, Chinese authorities banned local companies from investing in Russia’s oil and gas sector, instructed automakers not to build plants in Russia, and refused to finance the “Power of Siberia 2” project. According to the American Enterprise Institute, the last major Chinese investment project in Russia worth $100 million or more dates back to 2021. At that time, the oil and gas company Sinopec invested $360 million in the Russian oil industry.

Despite the decline in Chinese investment, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, proposed creating favorable conditions for Chinese companies to operate in Russia. He also called relations between Moscow and Beijing “a model of interstate relations in the 21st century.”

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

China is preparing a trilateral summit with the U.S. and Russia.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.