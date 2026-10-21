Russia may be stepping up its campaign of sabotage and covert operations against European countries, particularly NATO member states. After a suspected sabotage attempt was uncovered at Leipzig Airport, a Kremlin representative contacted a colleague in the German government and warned that this facility might not be Moscow’s last target.

In August 2026, a drone carrying explosives was discovered at Leipzig Airport near a Ukrainian An-124 transport aircraft. It later emerged that there were several drones.

On September 1, Germany officially accused Russia of an attempted sabotage at the airport. Moscow rejected these accusations.

According to European officials, citing information from U.S. intelligence, discontent grew in Moscow over the summer due to the lack of results that the Russian leadership had sought to achieve both on the front lines and during negotiations with Washington.

In particular, military operations and diplomatic efforts failed to compel Ukraine to agree to the demands put forth by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments, speaking to The Wall Street Journal, claim that Vladimir Putin personally ordered an intensification of the campaign of sabotage and covert operations against NATO countries.

According to the publication, John Ratcliffe, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, informed his European intelligence counterparts and a number of politicians about the intensification of Russian sabotage operations following a visit to Moscow.

This refers to his trip to the Russian capital, which took place in August 2026. Following the visit, Retcliffe, according to sources, warned partners about the risks to their countries.

As The Wall Street Journal notes, following the incident at Leipzig Airport, reports of sabotage and suspicious attacks on infrastructure facilities have become more frequent in a number of European countries.

In particular, the following incidents were reported in August:

Estonia and Poland —arson attacks on companies that manufacture drones.

Slovakia —authorities stated that they had prevented a planned arson attack on a factory producing Ukrainian drones.

Poland, Lithuania, and Bulgaria—reports of sabotage against Starlink satellite ground stations.

These incidents are being viewed against the backdrop of warnings from Western intelligence agencies about a possible intensification of Russian covert activities in Europe. At the same time, responsibility for specific incidents must be determined based on the results of investigations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Western officials link the intensification of such operations to the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with the course of the war against Ukraine and the lack of desired results from negotiations. Russia denies Germany’s allegations regarding the incident at Leipzig Airport.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the circumstances. The publication did not disclose the name of the Russian official.

At Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, damage was discovered to a security fence near the parking area for Russian An-124 “Ruslan” cargo planes. Police suspect that a vehicle may have rammed the fence, but no suspicious individuals or objects were found on the premises. Due to the incident, the northern runway was temporarily closed, while the southern runway remained operational.

Police are continuing their investigation. The cause of the damage to the fence, possible motives, and the identities of those involved in the incident remain unknown at this time. This was reported by the Leipzig police.

At a meeting of the Ministerial Group on Armaments and Capabilities Cooperation (MECC) in London, the United Kingdom and Germany discussed joint defense programs and strengthening their industrial partnership. The meeting at Lancaster House was hosted by Luke Pollard, the UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, while Germany was represented by Jens Plötner, State Secretary for Armaments and Innovation.

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