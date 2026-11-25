Russia is strengthening the political, economic, and military dependence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, creating conditions for their possible annexation in the future.

Deputy Head of the agency David Archvadze stated that Moscow continues to lay the groundwork for a possible annexation of the occupied territories.

“Russia’s policy in the occupied regions has been aimed not only at managing the ongoing processes but also at changing the sentiments and perceptions of the local population in order to prepare fertile ground for annexation in the near future,” Archvadze said.

According to the SDB representative, Russia has employed tools of hybrid influence in these regions. These include financial and economic levers, as well as aggressive disinformation and propaganda campaigns.

The Georgian agency believes that these actions are aimed not only at changing public sentiment in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, but also at putting pressure on the Georgian government and misleading the international community.

The report also notes that Russian influence is growing thanks to the simplification of procedures for obtaining Russian passports and driver’s licenses, the development of transportation links, and economic integration.

According to Georgian intelligence agencies, Moscow seeks to increase these regions’ dependence on Russia and lay the groundwork for their eventual incorporation into the country.

The report devotes special attention to violations along the demarcation lines. According to Georgia’s State Security Service (SSB), 74 cases of unlawful detention were recorded in 2025: 40 in Abkhazia and 34 in South Ossetia.

Another 58 incidents involved so-called “borderization”—the installation of barriers, border markers, and other actions aimed at consolidating the demarcation lines. Of these, 55 cases occurred in South Ossetia, and three more in Abkhazia.

According to the Georgian agency, Russian forces and entities under their control also used charges of espionage, smuggling, and drug possession to persecute local residents.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia slipped out of Tbilisi’s control as a result of armed conflicts in the early 1990s.

Following the Russian-Georgian war in August 2008, Moscow recognized the independence of both self-proclaimed republics and established military bases there.

At the same time, Georgia and most countries around the world consider Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be part of Georgian territory.

This is stated in the 2025 report of the Georgian State Security Service (SSS), which was discussed in the country’s parliament.

As a reminder, the process of mass issuance of Russian Federation internal passports in the territory of self-proclaimed Abkhazia has undergone significant changes.

Russia is considering the possibility of resuming rail service with Georgia through the territory of self-proclaimed Abkhazia.

The Russian grain industry is seeking alternative ways to transport wheat due to restrictions on the operation of Black Sea ports. One possible route is the small port of Ochamchire in Abkhazia—a Georgian region supported by the Kremlin. According to the publication, the plan is to ship the wheat to Turkey in containers.

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