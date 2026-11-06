Russia has extended the right of airlines not to return Boeing and Airbus aircraft to their foreign owners until 2028

Russian authorities will extend for another two years a special regime that allows airlines to withhold the return of Boeing, Airbus, and other aircraft leased from foreign lessors prior to the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. The regime will remain in effect until the end of 2028, according to Russian media reports citing a government decree drafted by the Ministry of Transport.

The mechanism was introduced in March 2022. It allowed Russian carriers to retain aircraft that they had not returned to foreign owners after the war began, as well as to insure them under Russian regulations. Initially, the restrictions were supposed to remain in effect until the end of 2024, but they were later extended until the end of 2026. This is now the third extension.

The Ministry of Transport explained that this decision was necessary to protect the rights of legal entities in light of the actions of “unfriendly countries.”

According to the publication, as of February 2022, Russian airlines had 515 Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer aircraft leased from foreign companies. Some of the aircraft were seized outside Russia, while others were returned to their owners or purchased outright.

Currently, 407 such aircraft remain in Russia. In about half of the cases—involving 202 aircraft—the airlines have formally managed to settle claims from foreign lessors.

The U.S. has allowed Boeing to resume cooperation with the Belarusian airline Belavia.

Despite the sanctions, Belavia received its third Boeing via The Gambia.

Russia has cut its production plans for the Tu-214 aircraft—which were intended to replace Boeing and Airbus—by half.

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