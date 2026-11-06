Russia’s attempts to reduce its dependence on Western drug manufacturers are not yielding the expected results. Even nearly five years after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, foreign drugs not subject to sanctions continue to cost the Russian budget billions of dollars.

According to Bloomberg’s calculations, based on data from the DSM research group, about 56% of the nearly 700 billion rubles ($8.6 billion) that Russia spent on medicines in the first eight months of 2026 went toward imported products. These are primarily complex drugs that Russian manufacturers cannot reproduce on their own.

By comparison, in 2022, imported medicines accounted for 57% of Russia’s spending on drugs. Thus, over the course of several years, dependence on foreign pharmaceutical products has remained virtually unchanged.

As noted in the article, a significant portion of critically important pharmaceutical imports comes from countries that Moscow considers “unfriendly.”

According to the healthcare development plan approved late last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government aims to reach a point where 80% of essential medicines—which account for the bulk of government procurement—are produced domestically.

However, results from the first three quarters of 2026 indicate a significant presence of foreign manufacturers in the Russian market.

According to the Russian analytical platform “Cursor,” Western giants lead the ranking of pharmaceutical companies. Among them are the Swiss firms Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG, as well as the British company AstraZeneca Plc.

The top ten also includes France’s Sanofi, Argentina’s Tuteur Group, and the U.S. companies AbbVie Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. At the same time, only three Russian companies are represented in the top ten.

Pharmaceutical products and basic medical supplies are largely exempt from U.S., European Union, and British sanctions for humanitarian reasons.

As a result, the trade in medicines remains one of the most notable exceptions amid the general decline in commercial ties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Eurostat, the total volume of exports from the EU to Russia over the first seven months of 2026, through the end of July, fell by nearly half compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, exports of pharmaceutical products rose by nearly a third—to 6.7 billion euros.

Foreign manufacturers supply Russia not only with finished imported medicines but also with products that are partially manufactured directly on Russian territory. In particular, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and Sanofi have production facilities in the country.

If a foreign company localizes production in Russia, the Russian government classifies the corresponding drugs as domestically produced.

To reduce dependence on foreign medicines and prevent shortages, Russian authorities have extended a mechanism that allows the import of medicines packaged for sale in foreign markets. It will remain in effect until the end of next year.

In addition, the government has simplified the procedures for importing new high-tech foreign drugs.

According to Bloomberg’s calculations based on data from Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, pharmaceutical production in the country during the first eight months of 2026 was approximately 71% higher than during the same period in 2021.

Russian companies have indeed managed to create alternatives to some well-known foreign drugs. In particular, they have developed substitutes for Ozempic, a drug from the Danish company Novo Nordisk A/S that is widely used to treat diabetes and aid in weight loss.

Russian manufacturers are also actively copying the blood-thinning drug Xarelto, developed by the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG.

However, as Bloomberg reports, Russia’s dependence on imports remains significant in the segment of expensive and specialized medications. These are primarily drugs for treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rare diseases.

Russian manufacturers are gradually replacing certain foreign drugs, but they primarily copy existing medications rather than creating their own innovative products.

The development of complex and innovative drugs carries a high probability of failure. Russian officials have been discussing mechanisms to support the domestic pharmaceutical industry for years, but they are in no hurry to take on the associated financial and technological risks.

In addition, Russian manufacturers face a lack of long-term financing, high interest rates, and uncertainty regarding future market size.

As a result, despite the growth in domestic production and attempts to replace foreign drugs, Russia continues to spend significant amounts on imported medicines. This is particularly true for complex drugs, the production of which requires modern technologies and large-scale investments.

Bloomberg reports this.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin complained about Western sanctions against Russia, calling them “nonsense” and acknowledging their tangible impact on the aggressor country.

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