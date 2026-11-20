Finland is demanding more than €25 billion from Russia and Gazprom based on international arbitration rulings. The grounds for the claims are the suspension of gas supplies to European companies and the unlawful expropriation of investments.

The largest amount—€16.4 billion—is being sought from Gazprom Export due to the suspension of gas supplies to the German company Uniper and other European consumers in 2022.

Another approximately €9.2 billion relates to two cases against the Russian state. Yukos Capital is seeking €4.3 billion for the unlawful expropriation of investments, while Ukraine’s Naftogaz is seeking €4.9 billion in compensation for the seizure of assets in Crimea.

However, the prospects for recovering the full amount remain uncertain: Russia and Gazprom do not have sufficient assets in Finland that could be seized and sold. Russian assets worth tens of millions of euros have already been seized there.

In early November, the Helsinki Court of Appeals suspended the imposition of new seizures. At the same time, previously seized assets remain under seizure. Russia is challenging the compensation rulings in courts in Finland and other countries.

Source: Yle.

Finland has barred seven Russian figure skaters from the Finlandia Trophy, which is set to take place this week in Helsinki. Due to stricter restrictions on holders of Russian passports, the athletes are unable to enter the country.

On Thursday, November 12, the Finnish military reported that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea the previous day. At the same time, Finnish officials noted that the security situation in the area remains stable.

Finland has suspended the seizure of Russian state property following a ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal that limited the powers of the arbitration tribunal.

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