Russia brought in a high-ranking FSB official—who has been linked to assassination attempts on Ukrainian military personnel and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov—to participate in the talks with representatives of Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. The individual in question is Dmitry Minaev—head of the FSB’s Department of Counterintelligence Operations—who was part of the Russian delegation.

Who is part of the Russian delegation?

The Russian negotiating team consists of 11 people in total. The main delegation is led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky; it also includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov, Alexei Komkov, head of the FSB’s Operational Information Service, and Igor Kostyukov, head of the General Staff’s Main Directorate.

Six additional officials have been included in the expert group, among them Yuri Zhigalovsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff, and Dmitry Minaev, Head of the FSB’s Directorate for Counterintelligence and Operational Security. Four representatives of the Russian Federation (Komkov, Ryabkov, Minaev, and Oleg Postnikov) have not previously participated in negotiations of this kind.

What is known about Dmitry Minaev

It is noted that the FSB unit headed by Minaev has repeatedly been implicated in investigations into terrorist activities. In particular, in 2019, the then-head of the SBU, Vasyl Hrytsak, publicly named Dmitry Minaev as the chief coordinator and mastermind behind the assassination attempts on Ukrainian officers — Maksym Shapoval and Oleksandr Kharaberiush, who were killed in car bombings in 2017.

Media reports also note that the FSB’s Directorate for External Operations (DKRO), under Minaev’s leadership, organized a failed assassination attempt on Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in April 2019. At the time, Budanov was an officer with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and he became head of intelligence in August 2020. On that occasion in Kyiv, the explosives planted under Budanov’s car detonated prematurely. The FSB operation failed, and three Russian agents were detained.

Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, also reported on the activities of Minaev’s unit. According to the WSJ, this department also oversaw the detention of U.S. citizens in Russia for exchange for Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov.

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media.

Marianna Budanova spoke for the first time about the consequences of the poisoning and her relationship with Kirill Budanov.

FSB officials who planned the invasion of Ukraine will be present at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, Russia has strengthened the composition of its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

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