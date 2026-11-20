The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands is demanding an explanation from The Hague regarding reports of the possible involvement of employees of the defense company Destinus in drone launches from Ukrainian territory. This follows an investigation by the Dutch newspaper NRC, which reported that company employees were in Ukraine and assisted in launching attack drones.

The NRC investigation lasted several months. According to the publication, Destinus employees spent an extended period in Ukraine, where they tracked Russian “Shahed”-type drones. At least 40 company employees may have visited Ukraine at various times and directly participated in the launches of attack drones, particularly over Russian territory.

In June 2023, company employees arrived in the Kharkiv region. There, they prepared test drones loaded with explosives, identified a military airfield near Voronezh, Russia, as a target, and personally oversaw the launch.

That same day, a drone struck an apartment building in Voronezh, injuring three people. Destinus employees speculated that it might have been a drone they had manufactured.

According to the publication, the Dutch government placed orders worth hundreds of millions of euros with the company—founded by Russian-born Mikhail Kokorich—and granted permits to export drones.

Dutch experts on international humanitarian law interviewed by NRC believe that the company’s employees’ actions could be classified as “direct participation in hostilities.”

Professor of military law Lisbeth Zegveld warned that supporting such companies could lead to the Netherlands’ de facto involvement in an armed conflict.

At the same time, Destinus founder Mykhailo Kokorich told the publication that the company does not conduct military operations. According to him, the Ukrainian army determines the targets, and Destinus employees merely provide technical support within the scope of their contracts.

The Russian Embassy, as reported by Anadolu, stated that it had carefully reviewed the Dutch media reports. They cited expert assessments as particularly telling, which distinguish between the supply of weapons and direct participation in combat operations, classifying the described activities of the personnel as falling into the latter category.

Russian diplomats also cited the Geneva Conventions, stating that civilians who directly participate in hostilities lose protection from attack and become legitimate targets.

The embassy highlighted the extensive government support for Destinus, particularly the multimillion-dollar contracts with the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Russian side raised the question of how well the Dutch authorities are aware of the company’s activities and whether they exercise adequate oversight.

The diplomatic mission stated that it “expects to receive clear explanations from official authorities in The Hague” and also accused the Netherlands of deepening its involvement in the conflict.

Separately, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen reported that a shell struck the rear of the Dutch embassy building in Kyiv. According to him, none of the diplomatic mission’s staff were injured, and the building sustained minor damage.

“We are thoroughly investigating exactly what happened. Our top priority right now is the well-being of our staff,” he wrote.

This was reported by NRC and the Anadolu Agency.

As a reminder, Destinus, a company that supplies cruise missiles and strike drones to Ukraine, and the American firm Shield AI have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

The German defense company Rheinmetall and the Dutch firm Destinus, which specializes in strike and interceptor systems, announced the creation of a joint venture. The goal of the partnership is to launch joint production of missile systems.

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