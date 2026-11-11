Russia is expelling a Moldovan diplomat in response to the expulsion of its representative

Moscow announced the expulsion of a Moldovan embassy employee after Chisinau declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata. The diplomatic row was triggered by the discovery of a drone carrying explosives on Moldovan territory in late October.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moldovan Ambassador Liliana Daria was summoned to the ministry on November 10. She was handed a note of protest regarding the Moldovan authorities’ decision to expel the Russian representative.

Moscow called Chisinau’s actions an unfriendly move and claimed that the Moldovan side had allegedly failed to provide evidence that the drone was of Russian origin. The Russian Foreign Ministry also accused Moldova of using the incident as a pretext to worsen bilateral relations.

In response to the expulsion of its diplomat, Russia, citing the principle of reciprocity, declared one of the staff members of the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow persona non grata. He is to be expelled from the country.

What caused the diplomatic conflict

Tensions between the two countries began after an incident on October 23. On that day, a drone carrying explosives was discovered in the village of Kishteľnica on Moldovan territory. The drone crashed approximately 100 meters from a residential building.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the violation of the country’s airspace and blamed Russia for the incident. Following this, Chisinau decided to expel the Russian embassy employee.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to pose a threat to the security of her country’s citizens.

Previously, two balloons had violated Moldova’s airspace.

Moldova may introduce a visa requirement for Russian citizens.

Prior to this, Moldova reported a violation of its airspace by a drone.

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