Throughout 2026, Russia has rejected all peace initiatives and proposals for de-escalation; instead, since mid-summer, it has been steadily escalating its attacks with ballistic missiles and “Shahed”-type drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a press conference with European leaders following a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin.

According to the head of state, various international partners have approached the Kremlin with proposals to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, de-escalate tensions in the Black Sea, and establish other forms of a ceasefire; however, Vladimir Putin has rejected all of these initiatives. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian troops are striking Ukraine every day—in particular, on November 19 alone, dozens of people were wounded as a result of shelling, and in Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral and the Austrian and Dutch embassies were damaged by a drone attack.

The president stressed that Ukraine’s top priority is to protect cities, villages, the energy sector, logistics, and bridges. Following the summit in Berlin, all partners agreed on the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and reached relevant agreements on new military aid packages.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Coalition of the Willing summit, with Zelenskyy in attendance, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops could be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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